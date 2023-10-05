Home
Dalit girl gang raped in UP village

The incident took place on October 2 in a village under the Baria police station limits, cops said.
Last Updated 05 October 2023, 17:10 IST

A 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by two men in this district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on October 2 in a village under the Baria police station limits, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dharamveer Singh identified the accused, both belonging to the same village as the survivor, as Salik Singh (20) and Deepak Yadav (22).

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's father, an FIR was registered on Thursday. The accused have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the duo in the FIR.

The accused are absconding and efforts are on to arrest them, the SHO added.

(Published 05 October 2023, 17:10 IST)
