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Dalit girl tied to tree, beaten for 'stealing' in Uttar Pradesh; shopkeeper held after video goes viral

Police said they received information about the incident through the emergency helpline 112 on May 31 and reached the spot, and the girl was subsequently rescued.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 13:13 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 13:13 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeViral videoArrested

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