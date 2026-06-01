<p>Deoria: A man was arrested for allegedly tying a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dalit">Dalit girl </a>to a tree and beating her after he apparently caught her stealing from his shop in a village here, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The action came after a purported video of the incident, which allegedly took place in Mishrauli village under Tarkulwa police station limits, when viral on social media.</p>.<p>According to police, accused Harikesh Gupta, who runs a grocery shop in the village, allegedly caught a 14-year-old girl over suspicion of theft from his store.</p>.17 year-old girl gang-raped by three juveniles in Uttar Pradesh; accused sent to correctional home.<p>Family members and villagers alleged that Gupta first dragged the girl by her hair through the village and later tied her to a neem tree outside his house and assaulted her.</p>.<p>A video of the incident was recorded by a bystander and later circulated on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a>.</p>.<p>Police said they received information about the incident through the emergency helpline 112 on May 31 and reached the spot, and the girl was subsequently rescued.</p>.<p>The victim belongs to a Scheduled Caste community, police said.</p>.<p>A case was registered against Gupta under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and he was arrested.</p>.<p>Circle Officer Sunil Kumar Reddy said police took cognisance of the matter after receiving information that a shopkeeper was forcibly questioning a girl over suspicion of theft.</p>.<p>"The accused has been taken into custody and further legal proceedings are underway," the officer said. </p>