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Dalit leaders from Congress make impromptu visit to BSP chief Mayawati at house, get party notice

Congress Scheduled Caste Department national chairman Rajendra Pal Gautam, the department's UP president and MP Tanuj Punia, were among the leaders who visited..
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 08:48 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 08:48 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsMayawatiBSP

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