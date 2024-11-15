Dalit man killed in clash in Greater Noida village

<p>Noida/Lucknow: A Dalit man died of wounds sustained in stone pelting between two groups in Greater Noida's Bhikhampur village on Friday, police said.</p>.<p>According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Shivhari Meena, the clash had broken out over the passage of a tractor through the village in the Rabupura Police Station jurisdiction.</p>.<p>Three of the accused, Nitin, Nikhil, and Ashu Tyagi, were arrested following an encounter with police which shot and wounded one of them, Meena said.</p>.<p>The argument "escalated into stone-pelting, during which one person was injured and later declared dead by doctors at the hospital," the ACP said.</p>.<p>Other injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, while police are hunting for the absconding culprits, he said.</p>.<p>The incident drew condemnation from Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, who demanded strict action against the culprits.</p>.<p>"The incident in which one person was killed and several others were seriously injured in violence perpetrated by goons against a Dalit family in Bhikhampur village, Rabupura police station, Gautam Buddha Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely sad and condemnable," Mayawati posted on X in Hindi.</p>.<p>"The government must take stringent action against the culprits and provide assistance to the victim's family," she added.</p>.<p>According to police, an FIR was lodged in the matter under several charges, including rioting, breach of peace, and attempt to murder.</p>.<p>Charges under the stringent Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, have also been invoked in the case, which has been filed at the Rabupura Police Station. </p>