Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Dalit man killed in clash in Greater Noida village

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Shivhari Meena, the clash had broken out over the passage of a tractor through the village in the Rabupura Police Station jurisdiction.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 16:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 16:13 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshGreater NoidaDalit

Follow us on :

Follow Us