Dalit woman gang-raped in moving bus coming from UP, one arrested

Jaipur: A 20-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped by two drivers in a moving bus coming here from Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the intervening night of December 9 and 10 when the private bus was en route to Jaipur from Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The victim, travelling from Kanpur to Jaipur, was sitting in the cabin, police said.

She was raped by the drivers identified as Arif and Lalit inside the cabin, they said.