Dancers kidnapped at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh; BJP leader's son among six arrested: Report

Two dancers from West Bengal were kidnapped in Uttar Pradesh's Gaurihi village in Kushinagar at gunpoint by six individuals, one of whom is the son of a BJP leader.

The incident happened on Sunday night, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Two hours later, the police managed to rescue both the women from Ganesh Crossing. They were kept inside a Fortuner vehicle. At least six individuals have been arrested in connection to the crime.