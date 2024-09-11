Dancers kidnapped at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh; BJP leader's son among six arrested: Report

Two dancers from West Bengal were kidnapped in Uttar Pradesh's Gaurihi village in Kushinagar at gunpoint by six individuals, one of whom is the son of a BJP leader.
The incident happened on Sunday night, as per a report by Hindustan Times.
Two hours later, the police managed to rescue both the women from Ganesh Crossing. They were kept inside a Fortuner vehicle. At least six individuals have been arrested in connection to the crime.
These six persons are: Arthak Singh, the son of BJP leader Aditya Singh, Arvind Singh, Krishna Tirpathi, Arbadan Singh, Anil Singh, and one Nagendra Yadav.
The publication spoke to Assistant Superintendent of Police Ritesh Singh, who said that the kidnappers had forced the victims to dance at gunpoint to celebrate a birthday party.
The report also reveals that the two victims are residents of Gaurihi village, where they lived in a rented room.
The miscreants reportedly reached their place on Sunday night and demanded they open their doors or be ready to face dire consequences.
Frightened by the threats, one of the dancers called upon the owner of the place, who came out of the house and asked the miscreants to leave.
The miscreants then proceeded to fire two rounds in the air, pulled out the victims, pushed them inside their Fortuner, and drove off.
The owner, Amanullah, then called on 112 to inform the police, who sprung into action and nabbed the kidnappers within a couple of hours.
Arms have also been recovered from the car and an inquiry has been initiated post the registration of an FIR.
