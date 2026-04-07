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Dancing to drum beats, a father marked his daughter's divorce in Meerut, says 'her happiness means more to me'

The man said he had celebrated the birth of his daughter and now he was celebrating her divorce.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 14:11 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 14:11 IST
Uttar Pradeshdivorce

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