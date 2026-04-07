Dancing to drum beats, a father marked his daughter's divorce in Meerut, says 'her happiness means more to me'

<p>Lucknow: Dancing people in the streets, beating of drums and distribution of sweets for the onlookers passing by in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut town it seemed more like a celebration over a wedding or someone cracking the civil services examination.</p><p>It later turned out that it was a celebration by a man over granting of divorce by a family court to his daughter.</p><p>A video purportedly showing the celebrations has gone viral on social media platforms and triggered widespread reactions.</p><p>According to the reports, the man, identified as Gyanendra Sharma, a retired judge, whose daughter Pranita Vashishta was granted divorce by a family court in Meerut, said that he had celebrated the birth of his daughter and now he was celebrating her divorce. ‘’It is to show that I still love my daughter,’’ he said.</p>.UP man celebrates divorce by undertaking 12-hour 'dandawat yatra' to temple .<p>‘’My daughter had been suffering and was not happy ... .now she has come out of it ... .I don’t care what the society thinks…the happiness of my daughter means more to me,’’ Sharma said.</p><p>Those who were present at the celebration included Sharma’s relatives, friends and acquaintances. Many of them had worn black T-shirts with ‘I love my daughter’ written on them.</p><p>Praniti had married an Army officer in 2018 and the couple had a son. She said that soon after marriage she was subjected to ‘torture’. ‘’I tried my best to save my marriage but I failed,’’ she added.</p><p>She filed a divorce petition in the family court, which, a couple of days back, granted divorce.</p><p>Pranita said that her father stood by her all the time and supported her during the proceedings. ‘’I wish everyone gets a family like mine,’’ she said.</p>