Dancing videos of Modi, Mahatma Gandhi posted on social media; case filed

"The popular and successful Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Ji Maharaj has made many efforts for the honour and security and empowerment of women of his state. How some cheap street reelers are using Yogi Ji for a few views. Not only this, how the videos of Prime Minister and Mahatma Gandhi are being edited and uploaded for cheap popularity," Rathore, who wrote himself as a nationalist, social activist and public speaker, said.