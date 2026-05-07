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Daughter dies of illness, father keeps her body at home for 4 months in UP home; arrested

The body was sent for post-mortem examination after completion of legal formalities
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 05:57 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 05:57 IST
India NewsUttar Pradesh

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