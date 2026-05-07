<p>In a disturbing case reported from Meerut in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh"> Uttar Pradesh</a>, an elderly man was learned to have kept her deceased daughter's body inside the house for four months. He was arrested by the local police after residents reported of foul smell. </p><p>The father, identified as 72-year-old Udaybhanu Biswas kept the 35-year-old daughter Priyanka's body in a locked room after her death. He had not performed her last rites. </p><p>Biswas stayed in the house with the body and allegedly used perfume to try suppressing the foul smell.</p>.UP: Elderly man 'holds on' to deceased daughter for months; fills home with garbage to avoid suspicion.<p>When the cops visited his house in Teli Mohalla, which falls under the Sadar Bazar police station area, they recovered the decomposed body on April 10. The body had largely turned into a skeleton by the time it was found, sources said.</p><p>The body was sent for post-mortem examination after completion of legal formalities.</p><p>Preliminary investigation revealed that Priyanka had died due to illness n December last year. According to police, Biswas is originally from West Bengal and is a retired administrative officer from the education department.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>