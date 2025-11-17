Menu
uttar pradesh

Death toll in stone quarry collapse in Uttar Pradesh climbs to 4

District Magistrate, Sonbhadra, B N Singh said the bodies were recovered on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 07:21 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 07:21 IST
Uttar Pradesh

