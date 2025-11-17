Menu
Death toll in stone quarry collapse in Uttar Pradesh climbs to six

Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Varanasi Zone, Piyush Mordia on Sunday said clearing the rubble is taking time due to presence of several heavy stones.
Published 17 November 2025, 07:21 IST
