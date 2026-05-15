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Death toll in Uttar Pradesh storms, rains reaches 142

The storm that struck several districts, especially in the eastern and central regions of the state, also destroyed standing crops and killed a large number of livestock.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 10:42 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshrain

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