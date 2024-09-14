Death toll in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut house collapse rises to nine

Meerut/Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: The death toll in the collapse of a three-storey house in Zakir Nagar has risen to nine while the rescue work at the site is still underway, the district administration said on Sunday.

In a statement, the administration said one person is feared to be still trapped under the debris.

The deceased have been identified as Sajid (40), his daughter Saniya (15), son Saqib (11), Simra (one-and-half years), Reeza (7), Naffo (63), Farhana (20), Alisa (18) and Aliya (6).