<p>Sultanpur (UP): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rahul%20Gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Friday appeared before an MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur and recorded his statement in a 2018 defamation case related to his remarks against Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Amit%20Shah">Amit Shah</a>.</p>.<p>The court fixed March 9 as the next date of hearing on which the Lok Sabha MP from Raebareli has been asked to furnish evidence in his defence, the Congress leader's advocate Kashi Prasad Shukla told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>As Gandhi emerged from court after recording his statement, Congress supporters raised slogans hailing him. Gandhi smiled and waved at the crowd before leaving.</p>.<p>Gandhi entered the Sultanpur court around 10.40 am and left after recording statements around 11.15 am.</p>.<p>Congress chief Ajay Rai said after the court hearing, Gandhi left for Lucknow and from where he would fly back to Delhi.</p>.<p>Ahead of the court hearing, some local Congress leaders had put up posters in Sultanpur that read 'Satyamev Jayate' (truth always triumphs).</p>.<p>The case dates back to 2018 when local BJP leader Vijay Mishra had filed a defamation complaint against Gandhi, alleging that during the Karnataka elections in 2018, the Congress leader made derogatory remarks against the then BJP president and current Union Home Minister Shah.</p>.<p>The trial has been underway for the past five years.</p>.<p>In December 2023, a warrant was issued against Gandhi for non-appearance before the court.</p>.<p>He surrendered in February 2024, following which a special magistrate granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.</p>.<p>On July 26, 2024, Gandhi recorded his statement before the court, claiming innocence and terming the case a political conspiracy.</p>.<p>Thereafter, the court directed the complainant to produce evidence in the case. </p>