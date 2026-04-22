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Defamation case against Rahul: Uttar Pradesh court reserves order for May 2

Gandhi's counsel Kashi Prasad Shukla said the court heard submissions on the plea moved by complainant's lawyer Santosh Kumar Pandey and fixed May 2 for pronouncement of its order.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 09:44 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiUttar Pradeshdefamation case

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