<p>The Shia Muslim community took to the streets on Sunday in several parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Uttar%20Pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> to protest against the killing of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Iran">Iran</a>'s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei in air strikes by Israel and US and Israeli forces.</p><p>In Lucknow, thousands of Shias, including women, demonstrated near the historic Bara Imambara in the old city and chanted anti-Israel and anti-US slogans.</p><p>Carrying pictures of the Iranian supreme leader, placards and banners, the members of the community hailed Khamenei as a 'martyr'.</p><p>''He will never die…he will remain in our hearts forever,'' said a woman protester, who added that the killing of the Iranian supreme leader should be condemned in unequivocal terms by the international community.</p><p>Prominent Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad termed Khamenei's killing an 'irreparable loss' for the Muslim community and humanity. He also declared a three-day mourning as a mark of respect for the supreme leader.</p><p>The cleric appealed to the people to keep their shops and business establishment closed and exhibit unity in this hour of grief.</p><p>''It is not the death of a leader but an attack on an ideology…we appeal to the shia community in the country to hoist black flags on their houses, imambaras and wear black clothes,'' he said.</p><p>A condolence meeting would be held at the Chota Imambara in the evening on Sunday which would be addressed by Kalbe Jawwad.</p><p>Demonstrations were also reported from Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Sambhal and some other places.</p><p>Tight security arrangements have been made in the old city areas and a close watch was being kept on social media to check inflammatory messages. So far there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere.</p>