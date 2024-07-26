Directive to display food sellers' names during Kanwar Yatra to ensure informed choice, Uttar Pradesh government tells Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has told the Supreme Court that the idea behind the July 17 directive to all food sellers to display the identity of owners and employees was to ensure public safety, order, transparency and informed choice for 'Kanwariyas' who undertake 'yatra' during 'Shravan' month.

It maintained the directive was temporary in nature for a limited geographical extent. The order was non-discriminatory and was brought about keeping in mind religious sentiments for 'Kanwariyas' who prefer 'sativik' foods only and don’t, even accidentally, fall foul of their beliefs.

"A mishap in the form of taking a meal unwittingly of a place that would have otherwise not been of their choice, could, for the Kanwaria, vitiate the entire Yatra, peace and tranquillity in the area, the maintenance of which, is the bounden duty of the State," the state government said.

It said the measure was a proactive one as in the past the misunderstandings regarding the type of food being sold have led to tensions, disturbances and communal flare-ups.