uttar pradesh

DM's certificate under Transgender Act conclusive proof for gender change: Allahabad High Court

A division bench observed that the passport authority 'cannot insist on a fresh medical examination' or 'seek changes in the birth certificate' for effecting a change of gender in a passport.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 08:57 IST
Published 19 February 2026, 08:57 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshTransgenderAllahabad High Court

