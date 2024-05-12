DNA of Congress, Samajwadi Party, I.N.D.I.A. bloc similar to Pakistan: Yogi Adityanath

Sharpening his attack on the opposition, Adityanath said, "Congress had opportunity for 60-65 years to work for the development of India, but it did not. There was lack of medical facilities during the UPA government. They used to play with people's faith, allowed the poor to die of hunger and drove farmers to suicide."

"The DNA of Congress, SP, I.N.D.I.A. and Pakistan seem to be similar," he added.