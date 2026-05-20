'Do saal Kishori, tumne laal kya kiya': Posters slamming Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma emerge in Amethi ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit

<p>Ahead of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>'s visit to the Amethi district in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>, various posters targeting the local MP Kishori Lal Sharma emerged across the constituency limits.</p><p>The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, began his two-day visit to Raebareli and Amethi on Tuesday.</p><p>The posters were put up at locations including the railway station, major junctions, bus stand, collectorate premises and outside Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Munshiganj, and questioned the performance of the Congress MP. </p>.Amethi belonged to Gandhi family, will continue to do so: Kishori Lal Sharma.<p>They compared his tenure with that of former Union minister and ex-MP Smriti Irani.</p><p>On Wednesday morning, one of the prominently displayed posters read, "Do saal Kishori, tumne laal kya kiya?" (Kishori, what have you done in two years?).</p>.<p>The posters claimed that since emerging as MP, Sharma only provided one school bus and one ambulance to the public. </p><p>It was alleged that the school bus was given to a school linked to a Congress cheif, while the ambulance was deployed at a hospital run by a trust associated with him.</p><p>Other posters compared the Congress leader's two-year tenure with the five-year tenure of Smriti Irani and claimed that she had undertaken several development works related to infrastructure, healthcare, education and employment in the district.</p><p>Reacting to the development, the Congress described the posters as a result of the ruling BJP's "frustration and desperation."</p>.Three arrested over Vishu poster depicting Lord Krishna with non-veg dish in Kerala’s Malappuram.<p>Congress leader and Railway Consumers Advisory Committee member Anupam Pandey said the BJP was "restless" in Amethi much like "a fish out of water."</p><p>On the other hand, BJP district president Sudhanshu Shukla said the posters reflected the "voice and sentiments" of the people of Amethi.</p><p>He claimed that the development work carried out by Irani could not be achieved by the Congress in 70 years.</p><p>Shukla listed projects such as a medical college, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, trauma centre, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sainik School, fertiliser rake centre, ring road, bypass construction and road connectivity projects among the works undertaken during Irani's tenure.</p><p>He alleged that the Congress had always disrespected the sentiments of the people of Amethi and ruled only by taking votes without focusing on development.</p>