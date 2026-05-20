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'Do saal Kishori, tumne laal kya kiya': Posters slamming Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma emerge in Amethi ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit

They compared his tenure with that of former Union minister and ex-MP Smriti Irani.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 04:21 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 04:21 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsSmriti Irani

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