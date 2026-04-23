<p>Lucknow: Under-scoring the significance of the cow for the followers of ‘Sanatan Dharma’, Uttar Pradesh chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> said that every Hindu and Sanatan Dharma follower addressed the cow as ‘Gomata’ (Mother cow).</p><p>‘’We do not refer to an elephant as 'Elephant Mother,' nor do people refer to the dogs they keep as pets in their homes in such a manner. Yet, we address the cow as 'Gomata' (Mother Cow),’’ Adityanath said while speaking at a ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ program in Gorakhpur on Saturday.</p>.Yogi Adityanath leads protest against defeat of women quota bill; slams Congress, SP for 'anti-women' attitude.<p>‘’The people, regardless of any country they belong to anywhere in the world-whether they revere the cow or not—they invariably consume cow's milk,‘ he said.</p><p>‘’Do those who consume beef, for instance, drink pig's milk instead? No—everyone, without exception, they drink cow's milk,’’ he added.</p><p>Adityanath also, quoting the ancient scriptures, narrated the ‘power’ of women. ‘’If you visit Mathura-Vrindavan-the land of Lord Krihsna- you will find people chanting Radhe-Radhe (Lord Krishna’s consort)’’ he said.</p><p>The chief minister also referred to Ganga saying that the people addressed it as ‘Maa Ganga’.</p><p>‘’The cow may belong to the animal realm, it is akin to a deity…there exists a divine essence within it,’’ he said.</p>."If the BJP forms the government, goons, mafia and maulanas will be sweeping the streets of Bengal": Yogi Adityanath.<p>Yogi stated that even though the cow belongs to the animal realm, she is akin to a deity; a divine essence resides within her.</p><p>Adityanath also referred to the Women’s Reservation Bill, which failed to muster enough numbers in the Lok Sabha and said that there was a need to teach those who opposed it, a lesson.</p>