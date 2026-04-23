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'Those who consume beef don't drink pig's milk, everyone without exception drinks cow milk': Yogi Adityanath

‘’The cow may belong to the animal realm, it is akin to a deity…there exists a divine essence within it,’’ said Adityanath.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 12:07 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 12:07 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshGorakhpurYogi AdityanathCow

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