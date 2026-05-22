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Doctor accused of raping patient after sedation in Lucknow; case filed

The doctor, a resident of the Tambaur area in Sitapur district, was detained for questioning, and the alleged victim sent for medical examination.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 09:19 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 09:19 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimerapeLucknowDoctorPatient

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