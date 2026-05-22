Doctor accused of raping patient after sedation in Lucknow; case filed

<p>Lucknow: A doctor at a private hospital here was accused of raping a female student after administering her a sedative injection during treatment, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The student had been admitted to a private hospital on May 18 after suffering some health issues, officials said.</p>.Calcutta High Court orders CBI SIT to probe R G Kar rape-murder case cover-up charges.<p>"According to the complaint, the doctor allegedly called the patient alone into the operation theatre during treatment and asked the female staff and the victim's father to step outside. The victim alleged that the doctor administered an intoxicating injection and sexually assaulted her," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Twinkle Jain told reporters.</p>.Kerala student alleges attempt to rape by Bengaluru realtor; accuses cops of questioning her character .<p>The student told the police that she realised what had happened after the effect of the injection subsided, following which her family lodged a complaint.</p>.<p>The doctor, a resident of the Tambaur area in Sitapur district, was detained for questioning, and the alleged victim sent for medical examination.</p>.<p>A case has been registered in connection with the matter, the officer said. </p>