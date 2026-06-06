Doctor beaten up for declining to join Cockroach Janta Party in Uttar Pradesh's Mau: Police

<p>Mau (UP): A doctor working at a community health centre in the Mau district was allegedly assaulted by a man after he allegedly refused to join the Cockroach Janta Party, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Friday at the community health centre in Majhwara Mod.</p>.Cockroach Janta Party protest in Jantar Mantar draws massive crowds.<p>Police said Rahul Yadav, who claimed to be a member of the Cockroach Janta Party, visited the centre for an ECG examination and later allegedly urged Dr Harishchandra Jaiswal to join the party.</p>.<p>When the doctor declined, citing restrictions on government employees participating in political activities, an argument ensued, they said.</p>.<p>The accused allegedly assaulted the doctor, damaged property inside his chamber and threatened him before fleeing, police said.</p>.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar said a complaint has been registered, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused. </p>