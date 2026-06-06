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Doctor beaten up for declining to join Cockroach Janta Party in Uttar Pradesh's Mau: Police

The incident took place on Friday at the community health centre in Majhwara Mod.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 16:57 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 16:57 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCockroach Janta Party

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