Dog mutilated, thrown off high rise in Noida

Noida: The Noida Police on Friday said it has lodged an FIR against unidentified persons after a dog was mutilated and thrown off the 15th floor of a residential building.

The incident took place at Ajnara Homes in Sector 16B under the Bisrakh Police Station area of Noida Extension on Thursday, police said.

The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by society resident Keerti Verma, they said.