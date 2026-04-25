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'Don't want politicians here,' says Ghazipur victim's father even as opposition alleges pressure

The Samajwadi Party announced that its delegation, led by party president Akhilesh Yadav, will visit the village to meet the girl's family on April 29.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 17:06 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiUttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavGhazipur

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