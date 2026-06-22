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Dozens of animals rescued from pet facility in fire-hit Lucknow building

The massive fire that broke out on Monday afternoon in the posh Aliganj locality left at least 15 people dead and several others injured.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 16:53 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFireLucknow

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