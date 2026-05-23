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Dressed as cockroach, activist creates stir in Mathura with ‘save Yamuna’ call

On Friday, Sharma turned up at the municipal corporation office here dressed as a cockroach, singing and dancing, much to the amusement of those present there.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 14:49 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 14:49 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshmathuraYamunaTrendingCockroach

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