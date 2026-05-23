<p>Mathura: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cockroach%20janta%20party">Cockroach Janta Party</a>, a satirical digital outfit that came up last week and took social media by storm, seems to have found an ardent follower in Mathura-based activist Deepak Sharma, who has created a stir in the temple town by dressing as the pest to draw attention to pollution in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yamuna">Yamuna river</a>.</p>.<p>On Friday, Sharma turned up at the municipal corporation office here dressed as a cockroach, singing and dancing, much to the amusement of those present there.</p>.<p>On Saturday, Sharma was seen in the same costume, this time inside a drain near the Bihar Ghat in Vrindavan, raising his voice to highlight the plight of the polluted river.</p>.Bengalureans sign up for Cockroach Janta Party.<p>“The river is being poisoned. Why are drains opening into the Yamuna without treatment? I will not stop until the river is cleaned,” Sharma said.</p>.<p>“I even got threatening calls from the municipal corporation office. But I am ready to sacrifice my life for this cause,” he added.</p>.<p>When contacted by <em>PTI</em>, Municipal Commissioner Jag Pravesh said he had invited Sharma for a talk, but he did not turn up.</p>.<p>“My office called Deepak Sharma last evening and again this morning, inviting him for a meeting to listen to his grievances. However, he didn't turn up. He should have at least met us to put forward his concerns.” “However, he is welcome to approach us. We will try to resolve his concerns to his satisfaction,” the official added.</p>.<p>On Friday, Sharma had warned that if the issues were not addressed promptly, the condition of the Yamuna would worsen in the days to come.</p>.<p>The activist also said he was compelled to dress as a cockroach to open the eyes of the “incompetent” officials, who have virtually turned a blind eye to the pollution in the Yamuna and the “rampant filth” in the city.</p>.Sonam Wangchuk calls himself 'honorary cockroach', urges govt to hear voices of youth.<p>His unique protest followed the launch of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).</p>.<p>A satirical social media account, the CJP has launched a campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper "leak".</p>.<p>The platform surfaced last week following a controversy over remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing on the issue of 'senior' designation for a lawyer.</p>.<p>The CJI later clarified that his observations, directed at individuals entering the legal profession using "fake and bogus degrees", were misquoted.</p>.<p>At the civic body office in Mathura, a crowd gathered to watch Sharma, with many filming him with their mobile phones.</p>.<p>"We, the residents of Braj, perform the 'aachaman' ritual of sipping water from the Yamuna. Yet, despite years of promises to rid the river of pollution, nothing has been done.</p>.<p>“Be it Mathura or Vrindavan, polluted water and sewage from filthy drains can be seen flowing openly into the river. Yet, the officials remain indifferent, turning a blind eye to the situation," Sharma said on Friday.</p>.<p>Citing the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, he said, “This law was enacted specifically to protect rivers from pollution. It clearly stipulates that discharging polluted water or sewage into a river constitutes a punishable offence.</p>.<p>“The Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal have also clarified that direct discharge of sewage and drain water into any river is a criminal act." Sharma also urged the public to join him in filing FIRs against the officials, who, instead of upholding the rules, were themselves violating them.</p>.<p>The activist also stood in front of the cars of senior officials as a mark of protest. </p>