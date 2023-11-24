JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Drugs worth Rs 49 crore recovered, 4 arrested in UP

A case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act and further investigations are on, a senior police officer said.
Last Updated 24 November 2023, 10:10 IST

Maharajganj: Four people were arrested along the Indo-Nepal border after 85 kg of charas with a street value of Rs 49 crore was allegedly found in their possession, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police, Kaustubh, said the four identified as Santosh Paswan, Deepak Mishra, Ramavatar Yadav and Sanjay Yadav were stopped for a routine check and the drugs were recovered from their vehicle.

A case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act and further investigations are on, he added.

(Published 24 November 2023, 10:10 IST)
