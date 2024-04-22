Drunk businessman pushes friend's son off hotel terrace during pre-wedding celebration in Bareilly: Report

The altercation began with an argument between Sarthak and Ridim Arora, another guest at the party, which escalated into a physical confrontation around 2 am. Ridim reportedly summoned his father, Sanjeev Arora, a textile businessman, to the scene.

According to the report, CCTV footage shows Sarthak touching Sanjeev Arora's feet before Sanjeev grabs him by the collar, slaps him, and pushes him off the terrace. After this, Sanjeev is seen attacking another individual while others rush to help Sarthak.

Sarthak Agrawal's father, Sanjay Agrawal, was quoted by the publication as stating, "Neither my son nor I have any idea who these people are."

Authorities have filed a First Information Report (FIR) which indicates that the accused were intoxicated and attacked the victim without provocation. A case of assault causing grievous harm has been registered in connection with the incident.