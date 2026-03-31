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Dubai-Kathmandu flight diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather

The flight number FZ1595 halted in Lucknow for nearly one hour, and then left for its destination.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 18:59 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 18:59 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshLucknowAir India ExpressBad weather

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