<p>Lucknow: A Kathmandu-bound Fly Dubai flight from Dubai landed at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Tuesday after it was diverted due to adverse weather conditions in the Nepalese capital, sources said.</p>.<p>The flight number FZ1595 halted in Lucknow for nearly one hour, and then left for its destination, airport sources said.</p>.<p>Earlier, a Delhi-bound Air India Express flight from West Bengal's Bagdogra made an emergency landing at the airport here after a smoke alarm, sources said on Tuesday.</p>.Air India, AI Express to operate 44 West Asia flights.<p>The flight (IX1523), operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, was diverted to Lucknow Monday evening after the pilot issued a "Mayday" call -- an internationally recognised distress signal used in life-threatening emergencies -- after the crew detected smoke in the avionics bay.</p>.<p>However, on Tuesday evening, an airline source said it was not a "Mayday" call but a "PAN-PAN" call, declaring urgency and seeking priority landing.</p>