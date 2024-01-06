Duo light 'bonfire' aboard Delhi-bound train to beat the cold, held

The train was on its way to Delhi from Assam and Chandana and Devendra were inside a general compartment when they reportedly felt cold and decided to light a bonfire inside the compartment with the cow dung cakes they were carrying.

"We were just trying to save ourselves from the cold. So we set up the bonfire," the report quoted Chandan and Devendra as saying after they were caught by officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

A few RPF officials on duty inside the train spotted smoke from the carriage and found a group huddled together around a bonfire. They questioned passengers in the compartment upon which it was revealed that Chandan and Devendra had lighted the fire.

The nearest RPF base at Aligarh was contacted, and the duo were deboarded at an unscheduled stop where they were held. They have been charged under relevant sections of the IPC and Railway Act and sent to jail, RPF's Aligarh post commander Rajeev Sharma told the paper.

Over a dozen other passengers were also detained regarding the incident but were later let off.

Cops said the cow dung cakes are not sold anywhere near the railway stations and the duo most probably brought it with them in their luggage.