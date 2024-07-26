Eateries along Kanwar Yatra route won't be forced to display owner, employee names: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route will not be forced to display owner or employee names, adding that anyone voluntarily doing so, can.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court that the idea behind the July 17 directive to all food sellers to display the identity of owners and employees was to ensure public safety, order, transparency and informed choice for 'Kanwariyas' who undertake 'yatra' during 'Shravan' month.

The Kanwar Yatra commenced on Monday, July 22 with the starting of the Hindu month of Shravan and concludes on August 2.

