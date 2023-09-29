ED attaches fresh assets in UP scholarship 'scam' money laundering case

A provisional order for attaching seven plots worth Rs 76,83,000 in the name of Syed Ishrat Hussain Jafri, one flat worth Rs 52,00,000 in his wife Rachna Jafri’s name, two plots worth Rs 76,55,000 of Praveen Singh Chauhan and a plot worth Rs 24,00,000 in name of his wife Hema Singh, has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).