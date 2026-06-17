Elderly man holds 9-year-old girl captive, rapes her for 2 days; UP minister calls for 'bulldozer action'

<p>Pilibhit (UP): Police in Pilibhit district have arrested a 66-year-old man for allegedly holding a nine-year-old girl <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/gujarat-shocker-after-12-years-of-marriage-man-lets-his-friends-rape-wife-sells-her-for-rs-50000-4017615https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/gujarat-shocker-after-12-years-of-marriage-man-lets-his-friends-rape-wife-sells-her-for-rs-50000-4017615">captive and raping </a>her for two days, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The incident sparked outrage among a local Hindu outfit, which demanded an encounter of the accused, who belongs to another community, until senior police officers intervened to pacify the crowd.</p>.<p>UP minister Sanjay Singh Gangwar said the accused will certainly face "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/editorial/uphold-law-halt-the-bulldozers-3466283">bulldozer action</a>".</p> <p>He said if such deeds were repeated, such stringent legal action would be taken that "these people would be seen in Pakistan".</p>.'Modi left Bengal in hands of anti-socials, bulldozer-happy politicians': Mamata holds stir against BJP govt.<p>Superintendent of Police (SP) Sukirti Madhav Mishra said the accused has been booked under the relevant sections of BNS and the POCSO Act.</p>.<p>Police said an objectionable video related to the crime has also been seized from the accused.</p>.<p>"The survivor is undergoing a medical examination. We will soon submit a chargesheet and ensure a fast-track trial to secure the strictest possible punishment for the accused," the officer said.</p>.<p>Police said the Class 4 student had gone missing on Sunday.</p>.<p>Police rescued her on Tuesday from the house of the accused, a widower living alone in the village. The girl's family said she is the youngest of four siblings, having two older brothers and a sister. Her father works at a local market shop.</p>.<p>"The accused was unemployed. His wife passed away due to an illness several years ago, while one of his sons died just a month ago. His other son works in the city, while his daughter is married," police said.</p>.<p>Police said members of Hanuman Dal, a local Hindu outfit, surrounded the area after the girl revealed her ordeal to her family and demanded immediate capital punishment or an encounter.</p>.<p>Senior police officers brought the situation under control only after assuring the protesters of speedy legal action, police said.</p>.<p>Condemning the incident, Gangwar warned that the accused's house would "certainly face bulldozer action" and that such an example would be set that "his next seven generations would remember it".</p>.<p>Targeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Gangwar urged him to restrain his party workers and educate them so that no one would dare commit such an act in the future.</p>.<p>Samajwadi Party district president Jagdev Singh termed the incident highly condemnable, heart-rending and a blot on society. He expressed deep sympathy for the victim's family and said no words were sufficient to denounce such a heinous crime.</p>.<p>He demanded that the accused be tried in a fast-track court and get the harshest punishment under the law. Criminals have no religion, caste or community, he said, adding that they should be identified only by their crimes.</p>.<p>Those who compromise the safety of innocent girls should not be spared under any circumstances, he said.</p>.<p>Responding to Gangwar's remarks, Jagdev said no one should attempt to derive political mileage from such sensitive incidents.</p>.<p>"Holding an entire religion, caste or community responsible for an individual's crime is not only wrong but also harmful to social harmony and brotherhood. A criminal is identified by their crime, not by their religion or caste," Singh said. </p>