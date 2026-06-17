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Elderly man holds 9-year-old girl captive, rapes her for 2 days; UP minister calls for 'bulldozer action'

He said if such deeds were repeated, such stringent legal action would be taken that "these people would be seen in Pakistan".
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 15:36 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 15:36 IST
India NewsCrimerapeBulldozer

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