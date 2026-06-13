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Elderly man shot dead during morning walk in UP's Prayagraj; probe underway

The victim was standing at the crossing when the two attackers arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at him, the ACP said.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 06:56 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 06:56 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimePrayagraj

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