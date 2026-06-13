Elderly man shot dead during morning walk in UP's Prayagraj; probe underway

<p>Prayagraj: A 70-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants while he was out on a morning walk in the Colonelganj area here on Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>The incident took place at around 7 am at the Lalla Chungi crossing under the Colonelganj police station limits, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Colonelganj) Vimal Kishore Mishra said.</p>.<p>The victim, identified as Ram Dulare Koiri, a resident of Shivkuti, was standing at the crossing when the two attackers arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at him, the ACP said.</p>.Two shot dead, houses burnt by militants in Manipur's Kamjong.<p>Ram Dulare was rushed to the SRN Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he added.</p>.<p>Mishra said the police have obtained footage from CCTV cameras installed near the spot, and the identity of the attackers has been established.</p>.<p>Efforts are underway to arrest them, he said.</p>.<p>The motive behind the killing would become clear after the accused are arrested and questioned, the ACP added.</p>.<p>The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination after completion of legal formalities, police said. </p>