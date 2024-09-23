Elderly woman found dead with her throat slit at home in Uttar Pradesh

Bhadohi: The body of a 65-year-old woman was found at her home here on Monday morning with her throat slit and a vegetable knife lying nearby, police said.

An investigation has been launched into the matter but no formal complaint has been lodged by the woman's family yet, they said.

The victim, Girija Devi, was bedridden. She was sleeping in the verandah inside her home in Birapur village of Durga Ganj area. Her body was found by her daughter-in-law, Preeti, who informed the police, Circle Officer (CO) Ajay Kumar Chauhan said.