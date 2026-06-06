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'Elect good people, results will be good': Uttar Pradesh CM launches 262 projects in Gonda

"If you elect good people and a good government, then the results will be good. If wrong people are elected, then nobody will be able to save you from the consequences," Yogi Adityanath said.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 12:21 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 12:21 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshGonda

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