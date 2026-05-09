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Elections in India must be held through ballot paper: Akhilesh Yadav

"The entire UK voted using ballots. Are we ahead of England? This demand is not new; it has always been a call from socialists," said Yadav.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 16:07 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 16:07 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsElectionsAkhilesh Yadavballot papers

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