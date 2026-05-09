Elections in India must be held through ballot paper: Akhilesh Yadav

<p>Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akhileshyadav">Akhilesh Yadav</a> on Saturday once again advocated for the use of ballot paper for voting, citing recent elections in the United Kingdom as an example, and demanded that elections in India be conducted through ballot paper.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters at the party office in Lucknow on Saturday, Yadav stated, "Yesterday, elections were held in a very developed country, the UK. Voting took place by secret ballot. </p>.‘Puris & politics’: Woman claims father being ‘harassed’ after she offered puris to Akhilesh Yadav.<p>The entire UK voted using ballots. Are we ahead of England? This demand is not new; it has always been a call from socialists. While countries like America, Japan, Germany, and England voted yesterday, we believe it is essential for us to cast votes by ballot." </p><p>He added, "You (in reference to the BJP) have defeated us using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). We will defeat you again using EVMs and then remove you from power." </p><p>Yadav's statement comes following British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's acknowledgement of the "very tough" losses for the Labour Party in recent local elections, which saw significant victories for the anti-immigration Reform UK party.</p>.Akhilesh Yadav says I.N.D.I.A. bloc intact, accuses BJP of ‘looting’ votes in West Bengal.<p>Commenting on the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Yadav declared, "We must fight against a multi-layered election mafia. All those committed to saving democracy, the Constitution, and the credibility of constitutional bodies must collaborate." </p><p>When asked about the possibility of a breakup in the SP-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh, especially after a social media post featuring him with Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin, Akhilesh replied, "Who said that? What about the BJP? They have no work to show. They only spread negativity and divisiveness. These are the people who create conflict and follow the ideology of underground 'sangisathis.'" </p><p>The SP chief accused the BJP of promoting capitalism, stating, "No one can spend as much money as the BJP does in elections; it operates like a gang. I've said many times that the public will ultimately defeat them. This time, the public will bring about change." </p><p>Regarding the possible deployment of forces during the UP assembly elections, Yadav mentioned, "The central forces coming to Uttar Pradesh will be from the North-East and the South. I am telling you this today because, when we went to Bengal, people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were sent there. For the first time, central forces have been granted 15 days' leave after the elections." </p><p>Taking a jab at the BJP, Yadav claimed that many people are aware of the party's formation. He noted a debate within the BJP about whether it would be secular or socialist at the time of its inception.</p>.'We are not the ones who leave during the difficult times': Akhilesh reaffirms support to TMC, DMK; takes dig at Congress.<p>"In the presidential speech and resolution passed during the BJP's formation, it was declared that the party would follow a socialist and secular path. This was merely a façade; in reality, it became communalist and capitalist. They first brought out JP's (Jayaprakash Narayan) picture on stage to portray themselves as socialists," he said.</p>.<p>Referring to recent losses by oil companies, Yadav stated, "Today's newspaper reported that oil corporations and government-owned companies are incurring losses. This likely means they are preparing to extract money from your pockets to cover those losses. For example, they have raised the price of gas cylinders. So, who will bear the cost of that loss? The public will, because the government does not want to cut profits. After all, who is allowing these profits to continue?" </p>