Elvish Yadav case: No celeb bigger than law, says UP Forest Minister

Noida: No celebrity is bigger than the law, which will take its own course, Uttar Pradesh minister Arun Saxena said here on Tuesday over investigation in a case allegedly involving YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

Yadav, winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT, is among those named in an FIR by the Noida Police over suspected use of snake venom for rave parties.

Asked about the case, Saxena, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Forest and Environment, said, "The law will take its course. No celebrity, however big, is not bigger than the law."