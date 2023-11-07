JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Elvish Yadav case: No celeb bigger than law, says UP Forest Minister

Yadav, winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT, is among those named in an FIR by the Noida Police over suspected use of snake venom for rave parties.
Last Updated 07 November 2023, 10:46 IST

Noida: No celebrity is bigger than the law, which will take its own course, Uttar Pradesh minister Arun Saxena said here on Tuesday over investigation in a case allegedly involving YouTuber Elvish Yadav. 

Asked about the case, Saxena, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Forest and Environment, said, "The law will take its course. No celebrity, however big, is not bigger than the law."

Five people were arrested on November 3 while the police here said it was probing the alleged role of Yadav in the case, lodged under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Nine snakes, including five cobras, were rescued from the party banquet while 20 ml of suspected snake venom was also seized. 

A sub-inspector, who was also incharge of the local Sector 49 police station where the FIR was registered, has been shunted while the the matter transferred to another Noida police station, officials said on Monday.

(Published 07 November 2023, 10:46 IST)
