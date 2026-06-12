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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Enquiry ordered after Smriti Irani’s name goes missing from Amethi panchayat voter list

A senior district official said that the matter had been taken note of and the concerned BDO was directed to conduct an inquiry and amend the list.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 14:27 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 14:27 IST
BJPUttar PradeshIndiaIndia PoliticsSmriti IraniAmethi

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