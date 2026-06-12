Enquiry ordered after Smriti Irani’s name goes missing from Amethi panchayat voter list

<p>Lucknow: Former union minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=smriti%20irani">Smriti Irani</a>’s name was missing from the panchayat voter list in Amethi triggering concerns about the irregularities in the final voter list released before the forthcoming three-tier panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>According to the reports, the name of Smriti Irani, a former MP from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, was missing from the voter list of Medan Mawai gram panchayat in the district.</p><p>A representative of the village Pradhan said that all necessary documents had been provided in time to the BLO (booth level officer) for inclusion of her name in the voter list yet her name was not included.</p><p>A senior district official said in Amethi that the matter had been taken note of and the concerned Block Development Officer (BDO) was directed to conduct an inquiry and amend the list.</p>.Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘saas-bahu’ jibe at Smriti Irani triggers poetic duel over women’s reservation bill.<p>Amethi district BJP president Sudhanshu Shukla said that Irani’s name was there in the Amethi assembly constituency voter list and that he had brought the matter to the notice of the concerned officials and they had assured that they would correct the mistake.</p><p>Irani had contested the 2024 LS polls from Amethi but lost to Congress nominee Kishorilal Sharma. She had also bought a piece of land at Medan Mewai village in the district and built a house over it. The ‘grih pravesh’ (house warming) was performed in February 2024.</p>