'Even if Yamraj came, it was difficult to reopen closed file by IAS officer in UP': CM Yogi on fair police recruitment

<p>Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> said that his government is now maintaining transparent and fair police recruitment. He also ensured that the introduction of the police commissionerate system is part of reforms aimed at strengthening policing in the state.</p>.<p>"Earlier in Uttar Pradesh, IPS officers were suppressed by IAS officers, who used to keep files buried. Once a file was closed, it was almost impossible to get it reopened. Even if Yamraj came, it was difficult to get that file opened by an IAS officer," he said.</p>.After Shiv Sena & TMC, Samajwadi Party next? Rajbhar says major split brewing in Uttar Pradesh.<p>The chief minister said the commissionerate system has now been implemented in seven districts of the state and described it as a part of police reforms.</p>.<p>Proposals for implementing the police commissionerate system had been pending since 1972, but were not acted on, the chief minister said at a programme in the state capital, where he distributed appointment letters to 930 computer operators (Grade-A) recruited by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.</p>.<p>The Uttar Pradesh government established the commissionerate system of policing in January 2020, beginning with Gautam Budh Nagar and Lucknow. The system was eventually rolled out in five more districts -- Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Kanpur and Agra.</p>.<p>Under the commissionerate system, the Commissioner of Police (an IPS officer) heads policing with enhanced executive powers, replacing the earlier arrangement where the district magistrate and superintendent of police shared several law and order responsibilities.</p>.<p>Adityanath said transparent recruitment is essential for establishing the rule of law and good governance.</p>.<p>"Today, we are distributing appointment letters to 930 computer operators. Recently, the examination for nearly 35,000 police constable posts was conducted, in which around 28 lakh youths applied. Before that, examinations were also held for 41,000 home guard posts," he said.</p>.<p>"In the last nine years, around 2.15 lakh police personnel have been recruited at different stages. All these processes have been completed with full transparency. There has been no recommendation, no discrimination," the chief minister said.</p>.<p>He said a strong law and order system begins with a fair recruitment process, followed by proper personnel training.</p>.<p>Adityanath said police infrastructure has also been strengthened, with forensic facilities expanded across the state.</p>.<p>"Earlier Uttar Pradesh had only four forensic laboratories, but today we have increased them to 12 and the state police also has its own forensic institute," he said.</p>.<p>Every district now has mobile forensic laboratories, with larger districts having three such units and smaller districts having two, he said.</p>.<p>"If these preparations had not been made earlier, the three new criminal laws could not have been implemented effectively," he added.</p>.<p>The CM further said that Uttar Pradesh earlier had only one cyber police station, but now every district has one and every police station has a cyber help desk to deal with increasing cases of online fraud.</p>.<p>Recalling the law and order situation in the state around a decade ago, Adityanath said there was a time when even police officers were not safe.</p>.<p>Referring to an incident in Moradabad, he said a DIG-rank IPS officer was attacked by a mob during violence, highlighting the challenges faced by police at that time.</p>.<p>"If an IPS officer was not safe then, then one can imagine the condition of ordinary citizens and women," he said, adding that the situation has changed and law and order has improved under his government.</p>.<p>The programme was attended by Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad and DGP Rajeev Krishna, among others.</p>.<p>Adityanath told the newly appointed computer operators that they will play an important role as "digital warriors" in the police system and will have to prepare themselves for new challenges emerging in the digital era.</p>.Yogi Government giving a new boost to girls' education, 18-point action plan from safety to smart education in KGBVs.<p>He said his government has provided around 9 lakh government jobs, improved law and order, and promoted investment and industry in the state.</p>.<p>The chief minister claimed that the number of factories in Uttar Pradesh has increased from around 14,000 before 2017 to more than 32,000 now, creating more employment opportunities within the state.</p>.<p>He added that the per capita income has also increased threefold since 2017. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>