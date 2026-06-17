Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Even if Yamraj came, it was difficult to reopen closed file by IAS officer in UP': CM Yogi on fair police recruitment

Adityanath said transparent recruitment is essential for establishing the rule of law and good governance.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 10:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 June 2026, 10:57 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsIASYogi AdityanathIPSpolice recruitment

Follow us on :

Follow Us