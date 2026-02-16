Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Everyone living in India are culturally Hindu': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

He said that the word Hindu had become associated with India and the Sanatan Dharma would be ‘awakened’ by the name Hindu only.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 11:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 11:50 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshRSSMohan Bhagwat

Follow us on :

Follow Us