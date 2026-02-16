<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rashtriya-swayamsevak-sangh">Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh</a> (RSS) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-bhagwat">Mohan Bhagwat</a> has said that the Sangh talks about the Hindu society as everyone living in the country is a Hindu from the viewpoint of culture as he appealed to the people not to only rely on the Sangh for uniting Hindus.</p><p>‘’In true sense, the word Hindu is not a Noun but an adjective which describes a quality that unites everyone,’’ Bhagwat said while speaking at a function in Gorakhpur on Sunday.</p>.'RSS is the ghost, BJP its shadow': Priyank Kharge targets organisation over its funding, says will ensure it gets registered.<p>He said that the word Hindu had become associated with India and the Sanatan Dharma would be ‘awakened’ by the name Hindu only.</p><p>‘’Those who have forgotten that they are Hindus must be reminded that they are Hindus, so that Hindu society can rise,’’ Bhagwat added.</p><p>The RSS chief said that it was good that we spoke about our castes but it should be remembered that we were part of a big society. ‘’Hindu society has full freedom….we are part of Hindu society and therefore we must ponder over what we are doing and what we can do,’’ he said.</p><p>‘’We should not rely on Sangh and must work on our own at the societal level…..Sangh will help,’’ he added.</p><p>Bhagwat said that the expectations of the people from Sangh had increased and added that the vision of the RSS had developed from the Indian way of thinking.</p><p>Terming the RSS as an autonomous, independent and self-reliant organisation which was dedicated to the nation, he said that Sangh was not a ‘reaction’ to any ‘particular situation’ and did not have any rivalry or competition with anyone.</p><p>The RSS chief earlier also had food with members of various communities.</p><p>Bhagwat’s remarks came amid Karnataka minister Priaynk Kharge’s remarks that RSS was a ‘ghost’ and BJP was its ‘shadow’ and that the saffron party was ‘weaker’ than JD (S) without Sangh.</p>