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Retired army man kills three in 26 hours in Uttar Pradesh, two on trains, one in hospital

Sources said that Singh, who had retired from the Army six years back and worked as a security guard in Bihar, was being quizzed by the cops, who claimed that he confessed to the killings.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 17:25 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 17:25 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

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