<p>Lucknow: A retired army man allegedly shot dead three persons within a span of 26 hours in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> before being apprehended.</p><p>While two of the victims were shot dead in two different trains in Chandauli district, a woman was shot dead in a hospital in the same district.</p><p>The alleged killer, identified as 45-year old Gurpreet Singh alias Virendra, was caught by the locals when he tried to flee after killing a woman inside a private hospital. He was thrashed by the mob before being handed over to the police.</p>.Who was Chandranath Rath, Suvendu Adhikari's PA shot dead by unknown gunmen?.<p>Sources said that Singh, who had retired from the Army six years back and worked as a security guard in Bihar, was being quizzed by the cops, who claimed that he confessed to the killings.</p><p>According to the police sources, Singh allegedly shot dead a passenger, identified as Dinesh Shah, a resident of Gaya district in Bihar, while he was travelling with his family in Jammu bound Kolkata-Jammu Tawi Express train near Deen Dayal Upadhyay railway station around midnight on Sunday. He managed to escape after the train slowed as it approached Varanasi railway station.</p><p>Dinesh was shot in the ear, when he came out of the toilet in S 2 coach of the train, according to the fellow passengers. Shah was travelling to Naimisharanya, a famous Hindu pilgrimage in UP.</p><p>Earlier in the day he had allegedly shot dead a man, identified as Managru, a resident of Ghazipur district, in a passenger train near Sakaldiha railway station on Sunday morning. He threw the body of the deceased on the track before escaping, sources said.</p><p>Sources said that Singh, on Monday morning, walked into a private hospital in Chandauli and shot a woman who was hospitalized and lay on her bed in head killing her on the spot.</p><p>Two pistols were recovered from his possession. </p>