Ex-serviceman arrested from Uttar Pradesh for bank robbery in Indore

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma said, “Accused Arun Singh Rathore was hiding in his maternal uncle’s house in a village in UP’s Etah district. A team arrested him on Thursday evening and brought him to Indore.” Despite his home being just a few kilometres from the bank branch where he committed the robbery on Tuesday, Singh took a circuitous route and covered nearly 14 km to mislead the police, he said.