<p>Samajwadi Party chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akhilesh-yadav">Akhilesh Yadav</a> on Wednesday said that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/mulayam-singh-yadavs-son-akhilesh-yadavs-stepbrother-prateek-dies-at-38-4000848">passing away of his stepbrother Prateek Yadav</a> is "extremely saddening." </p><p>In a post on X, the former UP chief minister wrote, "Shri Prateek Yadav's demise is extremely saddening. May Lord grant peace to the departed soul. Humble tributes!" </p><p>Prateek, 38, suddenly fell ill and was rushed to the civil hospital in the early hours of the day, but was declared dead at the hospital, the sources said.</p><p>Akhilesh rushed to the Civil Hospital and from there to the King George Medical University (KGMU), where an autopsy was scheduled. </p><p>Talking to media persons, Akhilesh said, "I have known him since childhood. He is no longer with us; it is a matter of great sorrow. Right from his childhood, he was very conscious of his health, his physical well-being and he aspired to move forward in life and make a meaningful contribution."</p>.PM Modi's appeal on fuel savings an admission of failure, will rattle markets: Akhilesh Yadav.<p>"Naturally, we will proceed in accordance with the law, whatever legal provisions dictate, and whatever the family members request, we will abide by that," he added. </p>.<p>Akhilesh also said that he met Prateek approximately two months ago, advised him to take care of his health and to focus on expanding his business. "Sometimes losses incurred in business can cause people to become deeply distressed. He is no longer with us; we will pursue whatever legal avenues are available to us," he further said. </p><p>Although hailing from a prominent political family, Prateek, a fitness enthusiast, had stayed away from active politics.</p><p>His wife, Aparna Bisht Yadav, however, had joined the BJP and is currently the vice chairperson of the State Women Commission. </p><p>Prateek was the son of the SP founder, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, and his second wife, Sadhna Gupta.</p>