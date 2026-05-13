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'Extremely saddening': Akhilesh Yadav on stepbrother Prateek's death

Prateek, 38, suddenly fell ill and was rushed to the civil hospital in the early hours of the day, but was declared dead at the hospital.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 05:02 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 05:02 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavMulayam Singh Yadav

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