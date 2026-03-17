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Failure to fulfill promise of marriage after long period of sexual relations not rape: Allahabad High Court

A single bench comprising Justice Avinash Saxena gave the ruling recently while allowing a petition challenging registration of a case of rape lodged.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 09:43 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 09:43 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshrapeAllahabad High Courtmarriage

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