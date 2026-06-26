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Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Fake' firm misuses Uttar Pradesh student's Aadhar, PAN details; Income tax notice for Rs 20.98 crore transactions issued

Savita said that upon gathering information about the matter, she discovered that a firm named 'RS Enterprises' had allegedly been operating in Delhi's Burari area using her Aadhaar and PAN cards.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 17:20 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 17:20 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIncome TaxUnnao

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