Fake gram flour seized in UP's Shahjahanpur; FIR lodged over trademark infringement

<p>Shahjahanpur (UP): Fake gram flour worth about Rs 32 lakh and a large quantity of pulses were seized following a raid here, an official said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>City Circle Officer Devvrat Vajpayee said the raid was conducted at a mill here after a Delhi-based company alleged that its brand name was being misused to sell counterfeit flour.</p>.Fake toothpaste manufacturing unit busted in Delhi, owner held.<p>Acting on the complaint, police and administrative officials raided the mill located in the Char Khamba area and recovered a large quantity of packed gram flour bearing the company's brand name, along with around 200 empty packets of the same brand, he said.</p>.<p>The counterfeit gram flour is estimated to be worth about Rs 32 lakh, while a large quantity of pulses packed in bags was also recovered during the raid, the officer added.</p>.<p>Vajpayee said samples of the seized gram flour and pulses have been collected and the remaining stock has been sealed.</p>.Several fall ill after consuming 'kuttu' flour on Mahashivratri in Noida; FIR against shop owner.<p>The samples have been sent for laboratory examination, and further legal action will be taken after the test reports are received.</p>.<p>Police have registered an FIR against accused Anuradha Agrawal under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to forgery and the Trade Marks Act, and an investigation is underway. </p>