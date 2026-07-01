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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Fake gram flour seized in UP's Shahjahanpur; FIR lodged over trademark infringement

The counterfeit gram flour is estimated to be worth about Rs 32 lakh, while a large quantity of pulses packed in bags was also recovered during the raid, the officer added.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeFIRShahjahanpur

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