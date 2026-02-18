<p>Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mayawati">Mayawati</a> on Wednesday refuted rumours of an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the Assembly elections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>, due next year, and termed media reports in this regard as "fake news".</p><p>Speaking to reporters here, Mayawati reiterated that her party would go solo in the elections.</p><p>She said that rumours of alliance were an attempt to "weaken" her party and asked her party workers not to believe them.</p><p>Mayawati said that Congress, BJP and SP were "anti-Ambedkar" and that they were resorting to "disinformation" to damage the prospects of her party in the elections.</p>.BJP ‘spreading hatred’ in society: BSP chief Mayawati.<p>The BSP supremo’s remarks came in the wake of SP president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akhileshyadav">Akhilesh Yadav’s</a> recent statement that the SP-BSP relations were strengthening and that they would become stronger in the days to come.</p><p>Akhilesh had also said that socialist ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia and B R Ambedkar had worked together to give a new direction to politics in the country. ‘’Even SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP founder Kanshiram had entered into an electoral alliance in UP,’’ Akhilesh had said.</p>.Mayawati defends UGC equity committees, cautions against social tension.<p>Akhilesh’s statement gave rise to the speculations that the SP and the BSP could forge an alliance for the 2027 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>Incidentally, the SP and the BSP had entered into an alliance in UP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The BSP then won 15 seats while the SP could manage to win only five seats. Their alliance was short lived and the two parties parted ways in the 2022 Assembly polls. </p>