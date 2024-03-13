'Fake' video of father of Asaram Bapu's rape victim goes viral, UP police launches probe

Shahjahanpur: Police are investigating a viral video purportedly showing the father of a rape victim apologising for making false allegations against jailed spiritual leader Asaram Bapu, an officer said on Wednesday.

"Please forgive us. My daughter had made false allegations," the said video shows a man saying.

The video was circulated widely on social media with the caption that the man shown in the video is the father of the girl who was raped by Asaram Bapu in 2013 at his Jodhpur ashram when she was 16 years old.